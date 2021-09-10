Fillie volleyball overmatched by Cyclones

The Shenandoah Fillies were unable to hang with Harlan in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Fillies lost 3-0 on their home floor with game scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-10.

Ashlynn Hodges led the Fillie offense with three kills while Kate Lantz added two. Shenandoah had just eight kills as a team while committing 18 hitting errors. Peyton Athen finished with four assists while Caroline Rogers added three.

Macey Finlay led the back line with eight digs while Brooklen Black and Athen added three each. Rogers and Lynnae Green both had two.

Shenandoah was strong at the service line, missing just one serve to go 97%.

The Fillies fell to 3-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They host their annual tournament Saturday. Harlan improved to 7-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference.