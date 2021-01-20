Fillie winning streak ends at Tri-Center

The Shenandoah Fillies made eight 3-point shots, but fell just short 52-49 Monday, Jan. 18, at Tri-Center, missing a chance to win a fourth consecutive game.

Tri-Center led the entire contest, and pushed the lead to nine early in the fourth quarter, but the Fillies stormed back, but could never get in front.

Caroline Rogers and Reese Spiegel, who combined for seven of the team’s triples, made two each in the final quarter.

Rogers finished with 13 points while Spiegel ended with nine along with four rebounds.

Ava Wolf led the Fillies with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Keelee Razee and Brooklen Black added six points each while Allie Eveland ended with one. Black contributed seven assists and four rebounds while Razee grabbed six rebounds. Eveland finished with four rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Fillies fell to 8-5 while the Trojans, who were led by Presley Pogge’s 18 points, improved to 5-7.

Boys Game

Tri-Center scored 27 points in the opening quarter and never looked back in a 75-37 win over the Shenandoah Mustangs Monday, Jan. 18.