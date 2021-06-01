Fillies 0-2, Cowgirls 2-1 at Red Oak Tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies lost both of their games at the Red Oak Softball Tournament Saturday, May 29, while the Sidney Cowgirls won two of their three contests.
The Fillies lost 6-5 to Sidney and 9-2 to Tri-Center. The Cowgirls beat Red Oak 8-3 along with their win over Shenandoah. They also lost 14-0 to Lenox.
The tournament opened with Sidney walking off to a 6-5 win over Shenandoah. The sixth was the final inning because of the time limit in effect for each game in the tournament.
With Sidney trailing 5-4, Kaden Payne opened the home sixth with a single, her second hit of the game. She took second on a wild pitch and then was bunted over to third and scored on Makenna Laumann’s single. Laumann moved around to third on Aunika Hayes’ double and then scored on Mia Foster’s two-out single.
Foster and Fallon Sheldon both had two RBIs for the Cowgirls, while Hayes joined Payne with two hits.
Shenandoah finished with 11 hits, with Macee Blank leading the way with three. She also drove in two runs. Brooklen Black and Sara Morales both added two hits for Shenandoah.
Jenna Burdorf took the loss in the circle, striking out seven against just one walk.
Laumann earned the win for Sidney, striking out five against three walks.
Tri-Center scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to pull away from the Fillies in Shenandoah’s second and final game of the tournament. The Trojans had six hits in the big innings against Burdorf, including three doubles in the sixth.
Shenandoah scored both of its runs in the game’s final inning, the fifth, when Sidda Rodewald tripled in two.
Lynnae Green had the only other Shenandoah hit.
The Cowgirls had four different innings of scoring two runs in earning an 8-3 win over Red Oak to finish tournament play.
Jolie Sheldon homered for the Cowgirls as part of a three-hit, three-RBI game. She also scored two runs. Kaden Payne added a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Sidney.
Laumann only struck out one, but went the distance in the win, giving up just four hits and one walk.
Lenox scored five runs in the third and nine in the fourth in beating the Cowgirls for the second time already this season in Sidney’s middle game of the tournament.
Hayes walked eight in giving up the bulk of the damage in 2 2/3 innings in the circle. Kandra and Makenna Laumann also pitched.
The Cowgirls had five hits against two Tiger pitchers with nobody being able to put up a multi-hit game.