Fillies 0-2, Cowgirls 2-1 at Red Oak Tournament

Tri-Center scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to pull away from the Fillies in Shenandoah’s second and final game of the tournament. The Trojans had six hits in the big innings against Burdorf, including three doubles in the sixth.

Shenandoah scored both of its runs in the game’s final inning, the fifth, when Sidda Rodewald tripled in two.

Lynnae Green had the only other Shenandoah hit.

The Cowgirls had four different innings of scoring two runs in earning an 8-3 win over Red Oak to finish tournament play.

Jolie Sheldon homered for the Cowgirls as part of a three-hit, three-RBI game. She also scored two runs. Kaden Payne added a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Sidney.

Laumann only struck out one, but went the distance in the win, giving up just four hits and one walk.

Lenox scored five runs in the third and nine in the fourth in beating the Cowgirls for the second time already this season in Sidney’s middle game of the tournament.

Hayes walked eight in giving up the bulk of the damage in 2 2/3 innings in the circle. Kandra and Makenna Laumann also pitched.