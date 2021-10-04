Fillies 2-2 at Thomas Jefferson VB Tourney

The Shenandoah Fillies split four matches at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Fillies went 1-2 in their four team pool to start the day, beating Thomas Jefferson 2-1 and taking 2-0 losses to St. Albert and Missouri Valley. After pool play, each team played a crossover match against the team that finished the same place in the other pool, and the Fillies beat Denison 2-0.

Shenandoah’s day started with a 25-8, 25-17 loss to St. Albert.

Ashlynn Hodges led the Fillies with four kills while Jenna Burdorf finished with three winners. Peyton Athen set up Shenandoah’s offense with six assists.

Macey Finlay led the back line with five digs while Kate Lantz picked up two blocks.

Hodges and Lynnae Green served three aces each.

The Fillies then won an extremely close match over the host Yellow Jackets 27-25, 23-25 and 16-14.

Hodges led the Shenandoah offense with seven kills. Navaeh Yale and Caroline Rogers added four kills each while Lantz finished with three. Green and Finlay added two kills each. Aliyah Parker led the Fillies with nine assists while Athen contributed six.