Fillies 2-2 at Thomas Jefferson VB Tourney

The Shenandoah Fillies split four matches at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Fillies went 1-2 in their four team pool to start the day, beating Thomas Jefferson 2-1 and taking 2-0 losses to St. Albert and Missouri Valley. After pool play, each team played a crossover match against the team that finished the same place in the other pool, and the Fillies beat Denison 2-0.
Shenandoah’s day started with a 25-8, 25-17 loss to St. Albert.
Ashlynn Hodges led the Fillies with four kills while Jenna Burdorf finished with three winners. Peyton Athen set up Shenandoah’s offense with six assists.
Macey Finlay led the back line with five digs while Kate Lantz picked up two blocks.
Hodges and Lynnae Green served three aces each.
The Fillies then won an extremely close match over the host Yellow Jackets 27-25, 23-25 and 16-14.
Hodges led the Shenandoah offense with seven kills. Navaeh Yale and Caroline Rogers added four kills each while Lantz finished with three. Green and Finlay added two kills each. Aliyah Parker led the Fillies with nine assists while Athen contributed six.
Brooklen Black led the Shenandoah back row with 13 digs. Finlay added 11 digs while Parker was also in double figures with 10. Athen added nine digs while Hodges finished with six. Hodges and Burdorf finished with three blocks each.
The Fillies then lost 25-10 and 25-14 to Missouri Valley to wrap up pool play.
Lantz paced the offense in this match with five kills. Athen led the Fillies with six assists while Parker finished with four.
Hodges reached double figures defensively with 10 digs while Finlay added five and Athen four.
The Fillies finished their day on a good note with a 25-12, 25-12 win over Denison.
Hodges was the top attacker with eight kills with Lantz adding six. Athen set up nine assists. The Fillies hit .271 for the match.
Finlay led the defense with six digs while Black recorded five and Parker four.
The Fillies served 12 aces against the Monarchs with Athen leading the way with four. The Fillies were 90% overall from the service line and finished the day with an 11-15 season record.
The Fillies return home Tuesday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match against Creston.