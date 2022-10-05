Fillies back to .500 in Hawkeye 10 after sweep in Denison

The Shenandoah Fillies made the trip to Denison and earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference road sweep of the Monarchs Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-16 and 25-11.

Shenandoah hit .266 for the match and was led offensively by Ashlynn Hodges’ eight kills. Lynnae Green and Jenna Burdorf secured five kills each, while Caroline Rogers and Genevive Jones both finished with four. Kate Lantz added three kills.

Peyton Athen and Aliyah Parker recorded 11 assists each, while Macey Finlay added three.

Finlay led Shenandoah’s back row defense with eight digs. Athen added seven and Hodges finished with four. Parker and Jones had two digs each. Green, Hodges and Jones all had two blocks.

The Fillies also had eight ace serves in the match, led by three from Sylvia Hennings and two each from Parker and Finlay. They served at 95% efficiency.

Shenandoah improved to 16-11 on the season and 4-4 in conference play. The Fillies are home Thursday to take on Lewis Central.