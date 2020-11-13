Fillies basketball glad to be back on practice floor

“The kids are excited and want to play,” Weinrich said. “Sports are vitally important to some of these kids and we’re doing what we have to do to keep playing. We’re wearing masks most of the time and have lots of hand sanitizer. Ultimately, we’re playing basketball and trying to get better every day.”

Junior Reese Spiegel is the only other player out with varsity experience. Junior Maddie Silvestre was also mentioned by Weinrich as an athlete who has looked good in practice so far.

“We don’t have as many people out this year,” Weinrich said, “so they are getting more reps. They don’t have to sit out as long and there aren’t as many people out when we go five on five. We’re competing and I have seen a lot of good things.”

A group of quick, athletic freshmen make up nearly half of the program’s roster this season and Weinrich said with them coming up there are a lot of different things they should be able to do well this season. The overall key is to be more consistent than they were last season.

“Last year we had some spells where things went bad and then they would stay bad for a period of time,” Weinrich said, “then we would do some good things and then the bad would come back. We’re going to make mistakes, but we need to try to limit them.”

The Fillies open the season Tuesday, Nov. 24 with a home game against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. The Hawkeye 10 Conference opener is Friday, Dec. 4 at home against Harlan.