Fillies basketball glad to be back on practice floor

The Shenandoah Fillies took the basketball practice floor for the first time this week with five athletes returning who saw significant time last season.
Ava Wolf is the leading returner. She was an honorable mention pick to the all-conference team last year and is excited for her junior season, according to head coach Jon Weinrich.
“Ava has done a fabulous job of leading,” Weinrich said. “We want to get her the ball. She’s super strong and will give a lot of people fits.”
Wolf averaged 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Fillies last season.
Keelee Razee and Allie Eveland are also back as post threats for the Fillies and Weinrich said the strength of the team will be inside again this season.
“Our team starts with our post players,” Weinrich said. “Ava, Keelee and Allie have all done a great job. We need to find a way to get them the ball.”
Sidda Rodewald and Brooklen Black are the other two main returners back. Rodewald made 21 starts last season, scoring 70 points while contributing 25 steals, 25 assists and 20 rebounds. Black didn’t make a start, but scored 37 points to go with 45 rebounds.
Weinrich said they are just happy to be on the court practicing with some other conference schools not starting yet because of COVID-19.
“The kids are excited and want to play,” Weinrich said. “Sports are vitally important to some of these kids and we’re doing what we have to do to keep playing. We’re wearing masks most of the time and have lots of hand sanitizer. Ultimately, we’re playing basketball and trying to get better every day.”
Junior Reese Spiegel is the only other player out with varsity experience. Junior Maddie Silvestre was also mentioned by Weinrich as an athlete who has looked good in practice so far.
“We don’t have as many people out this year,” Weinrich said, “so they are getting more reps. They don’t have to sit out as long and there aren’t as many people out when we go five on five. We’re competing and I have seen a lot of good things.”
A group of quick, athletic freshmen make up nearly half of the program’s roster this season and Weinrich said with them coming up there are a lot of different things they should be able to do well this season. The overall key is to be more consistent than they were last season.
“Last year we had some spells where things went bad and then they would stay bad for a period of time,” Weinrich said, “then we would do some good things and then the bad would come back. We’re going to make mistakes, but we need to try to limit them.”
The Fillies open the season Tuesday, Nov. 24 with a home game against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. The Hawkeye 10 Conference opener is Friday, Dec. 4 at home against Harlan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!