Fillies basketball opens season at home Tuesday

The Shenandoah girls basketball team opens the season Tuesday at home against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
The Fillies and Lynx split four previous meetings during the 2016-2019 season openers, with Abraham Lincoln winning the most recent two. Last year’s scheduled meeting to open the season was canceled.
The Fillies return four starters and head coach Jon Weinrich has nearly every additional part of last year’s rotation back this year.
“When you’re able to bring back a large amount of people you naturally start ahead,” Weinrich said. “We lost two seniors and one of them did a lot for us, but it’s a lot easier to replace one person than it would be to replace four or five. We had lots of different issues last year where a lot of our girls played bigger roles and many of them started. They know what to expect and what it takes to be successful.”
Senior Ava Wolf leads the group after averaging 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season. Classmates Keelee Razee and Allie Eveland will work in the post with Wolf, while seniors Reese Spiegel and Brooklen Black lead the backcourt.
A strong group of sophomores in Caroline Rogers, Macey Finlay, Jenna Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens all return after all saw significant playing time last season.
A big group of freshmen who have played a lot of basketball adds plenty of depth on this year’s team and gives Weinrich the challenge of finding the best rotation early this season.
“Some of our kids have put a lot of time in and that allows us to do different things,” Weinrich said. “I think we’re going to play much faster this year. We’re hoping to get more points in transition and make more shots from the outside. We’ll have more depth than before and lots of kids will be coming in and out, which means whoever is on the court will be a lot fresher.”
The Lynx return three athletes that started at least eight games on last season’s team that finished 10-11.
Baylie Girres is the top returner for the Lynx after starting 19 of the team’s 21 games last season. She averaged 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. Jacee Tindall and Emily Pomernackas both started about half of the games last season. Tindall put up 4.7 points per game while Pomernackas scored 4.6 points per contest.
Tip off time for Tuesday’s season opener is 7:30 p.m.
“We want to do the things we can control well,” Weinrich said, “and when we make mistakes not to dwell on them and just try harder the next time.”
The second home game of the season for the Fillies is Monday, Nov. 29, against Underwood. The season opener for the Mustangs will follow.