Fillies basketball opens season at home Tuesday

“Some of our kids have put a lot of time in and that allows us to do different things,” Weinrich said. “I think we’re going to play much faster this year. We’re hoping to get more points in transition and make more shots from the outside. We’ll have more depth than before and lots of kids will be coming in and out, which means whoever is on the court will be a lot fresher.”

The Lynx return three athletes that started at least eight games on last season’s team that finished 10-11.

Baylie Girres is the top returner for the Lynx after starting 19 of the team’s 21 games last season. She averaged 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. Jacee Tindall and Emily Pomernackas both started about half of the games last season. Tindall put up 4.7 points per game while Pomernackas scored 4.6 points per contest.

Tip off time for Tuesday’s season opener is 7:30 p.m.

“We want to do the things we can control well,” Weinrich said, “and when we make mistakes not to dwell on them and just try harder the next time.”

The second home game of the season for the Fillies is Monday, Nov. 29, against Underwood. The season opener for the Mustangs will follow.