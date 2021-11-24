Fillies basketball outmuscled by Lynx in season opener

The Fillies had several misses from inside of 5 feet during the game, most of them coming in the first half. Weinrich said if they would have made a few of those it could have changed the look of the game a bit.

“We had a chance to score some early points and just missed and then they made those shots,” Weinrich said. “The score was close for a long time. We didn’t play our best, but they probably didn’t either. Their shooting percentage was way better. Our rebounding was pretty good. We were just a little careless with the ball here or there.”

The Fillies stayed in striking distance in the third quarter and then baskets by Lynnae Green and Rogers early in the final period cut the Lynx lead to four at 31-27 with 5:30 to play. Shenandoah’s only basket from there, however, was a layup by Keelee Razee to make it 37-29 with 2:15 left as the Lynx ended the game on an 11-2 run.

“It was nothing unexpected from the first game,” Weinrich said. “We handled the physicality better than we have in the past. We just have to adjust and go from there.”

Baylie Girres scored 13 points to lead the Lynx. Weinrich felt his team’s defense was mostly good.