Jenna Burdorf, Kylie Foutch and Abbey Dumler each had a hit for the Fillies and Dumler was stranded at third base after a leadoff single in the sixth, but the Fillies weren’t able to cross the plate.

Griswold scored both of its runs in the third inning against Shenandoah starting pitcher Peyton Athen when a pair of doubles to start the inning turned into two runs. Athen struck out four and worked around eight hits and five walks in four innings. Burdorf came on in the fifth and left the bases loaded. She gave up just one walk while throwing three hitless innings, striking out two.