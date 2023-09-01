SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah volleyball team earned their first win of the season in their first home match of the season, beating Creston 3-1 Thursday, Aug. 31, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

The Fillies used an early 5-0 run to take control of the first set and led by as many as seven after a Macey Finlay ace prompted a Creston timeout at 14-7. The lead was still 20-14, but the Panthers scored the next five and then the final four to steal the first set 25-23.

After a season-opening loss Tuesday and a first set loss Thursday, Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock simply asked her team between sets what they were going to do to change this.

“One of our captains spoke up and said we have to be positive,” Comstock said. “Our leaders are truly leaders this year and we’re learning to become one as a team.”

The Fillies turned that positive mindset into positive energy on the floor and rolled in the next three sets 25-16, 25-13 and 25-16 to earn the match win.

After a close first half of the second set, the Fillies scored six straight to lead 19-12. Shenandoah then scored the first seven of the third set and led 13-3 at one point. The fourth set was close early and was even as late as 12-12, but a 7-0 Fillies run pushed the lead to 23-14.

“This showed a lot on the girls,” Comstock said. “We had our first loss on Tuesday, and then we lose the first set, but there is so much more that we can do and they did that (Thursday). We still have some things to work on, but overall we’re starting to mesh together.”

Ashlynn Hodges led the Shenandoah offense, putting away 18 kills and hitting .441 for the night. She added nine digs.

“Right now on defense I’m just trying to work on staying low and moving my feet,” Hodges said. “Then on offense, I’m going for the 10-foot line and really just trying to push myself.”

Hodges was happy with how her team stepped up after losing the first set.

“We had some good energy and found our way together,” Hodges said. “We were so happy out there and did great things.”

Navaeh Haffner, Lynnae Green and Jenna Burdorf added five kills each and Caroline Rogers had four along with three blocks. Peyton Athen distributed 17 assists while Aliyah Parker had 14 to go with a team-best four blocks.

Macey Finlay led Shenandoah’s back line with 13 digs. Athen joined Hodges with nine digs while Parker had six and Burdorf three.

Hodges also served three aces while Parker and Athen added two each. The Fillies were 89% from the service line for the match.

The win came in the team’s home opener and the Shenandoah student body showed up in a big way, which Comstock said was great to see.

“(Activities Director Jon) Weinrich and (High School Principal Andrew) Christensen have been hyping up the kids to get out and support all the sports,” Comstock said. “This was the biggest student section I can remember since I was in school. The crowd was amazing.”

The crowd supported a Shenandoah team that earned its first win in match number two of the season. Comstock hasn’t shied away from giving her experienced team high expectations this season and she said her leaders will be the ones that shine if those expectations are going to become reality.

“We have great leaders on the floor and on the team,” Comstock said. “Lynnae is a big asset as a vocal leader. She was in that role last year, but this year she’s doing it even more and being more positive. We have Ashlynn and then Caroline has stepped into a huge leadership role. Macey is learning to use her words to bring the front row and back row together. It’s all coming together.”

Next for the Fillies is their first Saturday tournament of the year as the make the short trip to Clarinda.