Fillies battle top-ranked Glenwood

A night after the offense struggled immensely in a loss to Fremont-Mills, the Shenandoah girls basketball team found it again in a 67-52 loss at Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood.

The Mustangs lost 86-36 to the Rams as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Friday, Jan. 7, at Glenwood High School.

The Fillies led Glenwood 14-13 after the first quarter. Glenwood would quickly find the lead and some cushion, leading 34-22 at halftime and 54-35 after three quarters in handing the Fillies their fifth consecutive loss.

Ava Wolf led Shenandoah with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Macey Finlay added seven points while Keelee Razee finished with six points and four rebounds for the Fillies. Lynnae Green added five points and five rebounds. Brooklen Black finished with four points and four assists.

Reese Spiegel, Chloe Denton, Kassidy Stephens and Allie Eveland all scored three points for the Fillies with Stephens also controlling four rebounds. Caroline Rogers added two points.

Shenandoah dropped to 5-6 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.

Abby Hughes led three Rams in double figures with 19 points as Glenwood improved to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

The Mustangs tried to stay close in the first half, trailing 24-14 after the first period and 44-24 at halftime, but it quickly got away from them in a 22-3 third period.

Caden Johnson led four Rams in double figures with 19 points as Glenwood improved to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Nolan Mount did much of Shenandoah’s scoring with 16 points.

Zach Foster and Dalton Athen added four points each with Foster also pulling down six rebounds for Shenandoah. Mitchell Jones, Seth Zwickel and Gage Herron all hit a 3-pointer to score three points each. Evan Holmes scored two points and Derek Bartlett finished with one.

The Mustangs fell to 2-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play.