CLARINDA — A third inning home run by Lynnae Green capped a four-run frame and gave the Shenandoah Fillies a lead they never gave back in a 7-3 win over Clarinda Thursday, July 6, in a first round game of the Class 3A Region 4 Tournament.

The Fillies advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinal at Atlantic, while a season that had so many milestones for the Cardinals ended earlier than expected.

Shenandoah trailed 3-0 going into the top of the third inning, which started with a Kassidy Stephens walk. Caroline Rogers doubled and then an error on an infield chopper off Jenna Burdorf’s bat scored two. Green followed with her first home run of the season to give Shenandoah the lead.

“I was pretty nervous up there because I struck out the last time I was up,” Green said, “but I just saw the ball and hit it. It’s not just about the people who drive in runs, but it’s huge for the people to get on base as well.”

Once the Fillies had the lead, sophomore pitcher Peyton Athen wouldn’t allow the Cardinals to have it back. She allowed just four base runners over the final five innings, including retiring seven straight at one point between the fourth and sixth. Athen said her teammates helped her out a lot.

“Everyone started cheering more in the dugout and we got a little more confident in ourselves,” Athen said. “We started playing as a team more.”

Athen only struck out one the entire night, while the defense behind her did not commit an error. She finished the night giving up nine hits, two walks and three earned runs. Head coach Aaron Burdorf said Athen kept getting stronger all game.

“Their bats were swinging early in the count and weren’t making solid contact,” Burdorf said. “When Peyton is on she’s on. She’s moving the ball well and her and (catcher) Navaeh (Haffner) work well together. She gives us a shot every night.”

The Fillies added on in two different innings down the stretch. An RBI single by Green plated a run in the fifth and then a Jenna Burdorf triple drove in a run in the seventh. She would then score on a wild pitch for the final margin.

“We talked coming in that if we pitch well and play good defense, we’ll have an opportunity and that’s what we gave ourselves,” Aaron Burdorf said. “It would have been pretty easy after the first inning to roll over and say it’s not going to be our night. We didn’t get our two with no outs and then they get two in the bottom. But I went out there and told them to take a deep breath, it’s a long game. We’ll get through this.”

A walk and then a single and error on the same play gave Shenandoah runners at second and third with nobody out in the first inning. Clarinda pitcher Mallory Woods responded with a strikeout, a pop out and then Rogers was tagged out trying to score on a wild pitch to keep the Fillies off the scoreboard.

Clarinda opened the home first with singles by Jerzee Knight and Ryplee Sunderman. After a groundout, two more singles followed with Presley Jobe’s driving in two runs. A walk loaded the bases, prompting Aaron Burdorf’s meeting in the circle. Athen was then able to get a comebacker and a strikeout to end the inning and keep the score at 2-0.

Maddie Cole reached third base to start the home second on a drive into the gap and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Knight. That was the final run Athen would allow.

“We got out hot,” Clarinda head coach Brad Knight said. “We put the ball in play, but unfortunately when we put it in play, we didn’t find a lot of gaps. Hats off to (Shenandoah), they played well.”

Knight gave the ball to his eighth grade pitcher and she struck out five over 6 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, two walks and six runs, four earned.

“Mallory battled well,” Knight said. “She kept her composure and I was pretty pleased with her day.”

Andi Woods came on in relief for Clarinda in the seventh.

Sunderman and Kaylah Degase had two hits each to lead Clarinda’s attack. Both scored a run. Jobe drove in two with her first inning hit. The bats, though, weren’t able to produce late, ending a Clarinda season that saw them win 22 games — the most wins they have accumulated in a season in at least 15 years — and beat multiple Hawkeye 10 Conference opponents the program hadn’t defeated in several years. They finished third in the conference in Knight’s first season as head coach.

“We learned we’re never out of a battle,” Knight said. “We learned that if we attack for seven innings, good things will happen and we learned they style of ball we want to play. We’ll keep getting better moving forward.”

Knight also brings nearly everyone back. The one senior he loses though is his shortstop and three-hole hitter in Degase, who reached 100 career hits in the game.

“Kaylah and I have been at this a long time together,” Knight said. “She’s a great leader, a great personality and never lets anything get to her. She’s always there for her teammates and keeps battling. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Jenna Burdorf, Green and Rogers all had two hits for the Fillies with Green driving in three runs and Burdorf two. Rogers and Burdorf scored two runs each.

The Fillies advance to play an Atlantic team they lost to by scores of 7-1 and 9-1 in a home doubleheader back on June 12.

“We have to slow down their offense and keep the top of their offense off the bases,” Aaron Burdorf said. “It will take pitching, solid defense and we have to hit up and down the lineup and put the ball in play. For our girls, it’s one more game of experience for our young lineup. We’ll keep building from here.”