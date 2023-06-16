CLARINDA — For seven innings, Clarinda’s Andi Woods and Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen and their respective defenses were outstanding and the Cardinals and Fillies progressed to extra innings in a 1-1 tie.

The teams then combined to score six runs in the eighth inning with four going to Shenandoah in a 5-3 win Thursday, June 15.

In the eighth, the Shenandoah bats took control. Lynnae Green and Peyton Athen both singled with one out. The Fillies then played small ball and Kylie Foutch beat the throw to first on a bunt, loading the bases. Navaeh Haffner followed with a two-run single to give Shenandoah the lead. Abbey Dumler continued the good inning with an RBI double, extending the lead to 4-1. Rachel Jones grounded out as the first batter to face relief pitcher Lylly Merrill, bringing in another run and Shenandoah had a four-run inning.

“Lynnae crushed (a pitch) into left field to get us going and then Abbey, if you go back to her first 25 at-bats of the season, she probably had 10-12 balls that were hit super hard and just didn’t fall. For her to get that and see the ball land in the outfield is huge. It came down to execution. Kylie lays down the bunt and the bases are loaded and it set up the opportunity for a couple people to drive in some runs and we did that.”

Clarinda had just one base-runner over the previous four innings, but put two runs on the plate in the home eighth. Ryplee Sunderman singled to start the inning and advanced to second a groundout. Presley Jobe skied a ball to deep left field that was dropped, giving the Cardinals runners at second and third with one out. Merrill drove one in on a groundout and a passed ball brought in a second run. Athen induced a groundout from Brynn Isaacson at that point to end the game.

“We’re the cardiac Cards,” Clarinda head coach Brad Knight said. “We got that nickname last year and have told the girls all year that if we have an at-bat left, we have life. We were one or two hits away at the end from tying it up or maybe winning it. But credit to Shenandoah, they played outstanding (Thursday) and deserved the win.”

Athen was fantastic in the circle all night for Shenandoah. She struck out five and gave up just five hits, two walks and three unearned runs in eight innings. This came after she was rocked by the Cardinals in a relief outing last month.

“It was my redemption,” Athen said, “because the first game didn’t go how I wanted. This felt good to come back and get the win with my team. If one pitch wasn’t working, I would switch to another one. I tried to work inside, outside, high and low and just go to where they were swinging and relying on my defense.”

The win was the third straight for a Fillies team that has just five of them for the season and Burdorf said this should be a huge stepping stone for the girls.

“It goes to show that if you put in the work and keep believing what we have been talking about all year,” Burdorf said, “and that’s play as a team, have fun and if you hit the ball hard, good things will happen. We have had some bad luck with the ball being hit hard and the defense making plays. This helps the girls start to believe in themselves. I can talk about how close we have played, but until you see it come to a win it really doesn’t matter.”

The Fillies had 12 hits on the day as they left at least one on base in every inning except the first and seventh.

Foutch had two hits and reached base on all four of her plate appearances. She scored a run. Jenna Burdorf, Green and Haffner also had two hits each.

Caroline Rogers had a hit and scored Shenandoah’s first run in the first inning. Athen, Jones and Dumler also had hits as the Fillies improved to 5-11 on the season and 4-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Woods scattered the 12 hits in the circle for Clarinda and Knight felt bad for her after the game.

“(Andi) pitched well enough to win,” Knight said. “Unfortunately, she may have run out of gas at the end. She was cruising, though, and kept them off-balanced.”

Woods has been one of four pitchers Knight has used with success this season as the Cardinals fell to 14-10 on the season and 8-4 in conference play.

“All four have worked hard,” Knight said. “We have nine pitchers in the program and I’m proud of how they have done at all levels.”

Sunderman had three of the five Clarinda hits and reached base on all four plate appearances. She also scored two runs. Merrill and Addison Wagoner had the other two Cardinal hits.

Shenandoah travels to the West Marshall Tournament Saturday, while Clarinda is off until a Monday doubleheader at Lewis Central.