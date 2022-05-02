Fillies beat Creston, lose to Lewis Central

The Shenandoah girls tennis team split a pair of 7-2 duals Saturday, April 30, beating Creston and losing to Lewis Central, in duals originally scheduled to be played at Shenandoah but moved indoors in Red Oak because of weather concerns.

Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun won all four of her matches on the day and was involved in both wins against the Titans. She beat Lewis Central’s Lanee Olsen 8-5 at number one singles and teamed up with Brooke Hays for an 8-6 win over Oasis Opheim and Alexis Opheim at number two doubles.

Lewis Central won the other seven matches of the dual. Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason lost 8-2 to Oasis Opheim at number two singles. Auri Trowbridge, Emma Olson and Cadence Gough also dropped 8-2 decisions in singles. Trowbridge lost to Addee Murray at number three, Olson to Mallory Kjeldgaard at number four and Gough to Alexis Opheim at number five.

The Titans clinched the dual win with an 8-3 win by Brooklyn Damgaard over Hays at number six.

Gleason and Olson were together at number one doubles and dropped an 8-1 decision to Olsen and Kjeldgaard. Trowbridge and Gough lost 8-3 to Murray and Damgaard at number three.

Sun, Gough and Hays were all 2-0 in the dual against Creston.

Sun won 8-1 over Morgan Driskell at number one singles and then teamed up with Hays for an 8-2 win over Josie Mahan and Brooklyn McKinney at number two doubles. Hays beat McKinney 8-2 at number six singles.

Gough beat Jenny Li 8-3 at number five singles and teamed up with Auri Trowbridge for an 8-5 win at number three doubles over Caitlin Bruce and Ava Adamson.

Gleason was an 8-5 winner over Halle Evans at number two singles and Olson earned an 8-6 win over Mahan at number four singles for Shenandoah’s other wins.

Trowbridge lost 8-5 to Bruce at number three singles and Gleason and Olson took an 8-3 loss to Driskell and Evans at number one doubles.

The Fillies, Titans, Panthers and the rest of the Hawkeye 10 Conference gathers in Atlantic Wednesday for the conference tournament.