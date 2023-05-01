Competing without their top player, the Shenandoah girls tennis team split a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference duals, beating Creston 6-3 and losing 9-0 to Lewis Central Saturday, April 29, at home.

Paige Gleason wasn’t in the lineup for either dual for the Fillies after she suffered a season-ending injury in practice Friday, forcing Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust to shake up his doubles lineup and move everyone up a spot in singles.

Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs were both unbeaten in the win over Creston. The Fillies won two singles matches by a 9-8 score in a tiebreak and one of them was Trowbridge’s win over Sasha Wurster at No. 4. Trowbridge won the tiebreak 7-2. Brooke Hays also won her singles match 9-8, beating Josie Mahan at No. 2, 7-3 in the tiebreak.

Jacobs bumped up to number five and earned an 8-1 win over Brooklyn McKinney. Jacobs also played in the top doubles position with Emma Olson and earned an 8-3 win over Caitlin Bruce and Mahan. Trowbridge’s other win was an 8-0 victory at No. 3 doubles as she teamed up with Cadence Gough to beat McKinney and Kolbey Bailey.

The other Shenandoah win came from Abby Martin at No. 3 singles as she beat Ava Adamson 8-4.

Creston earned two singles wins, with Bruce beating Shenandoah’s Olson 8-6 at No. 1 singles and Bailey downing Gough 8-4 at No. 6. Hays and Martin were together at No. 2 doubles for the Fillies and lost 8-3 to Adamson and Wurster.

A good Lewis Central team proved too tough for the Fillies in the final match of the day.

Jacobs was closest to victory for Shenandoah, dropping a 9-7 decision to Mallory Kjeldgaard at No. 5 singles. Jacobs and Olson lost 8-4 to Oasis Opheim and Lexi Opheim at No. 1 doubles. The rest of the matches were either 8-1 or 8-2 wins for the Titans.

Olson lost 8-1 to Lanee Olsen at No. 1 singles. Hays, Martin, Trowbridge and Gough all lost 8-2 at No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 to Oasis Opheim, Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel.

Hays and Martin fell 8-2 to Olsen and Kjeldgaard at No. 2 doubles and the team of Gough and Trowbridge fell 8-1 to Damgaard and Bergantzel at No. 3 doubles.

Next up for the Fillies is the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Wednesday in Carroll.