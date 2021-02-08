Fillies beat East Atchison for season's 10th win

The Shenandoah Fillies played one of their better games of the season in defeating East Atchison 50-33 Thursday, Feb. 4.

Ava Wolf scored 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting, pulled down 12 rebounds and contributed seven steals as Shenandoah beat the Wolves, who are made up of Missouri schools Fairfax and Tarkio.

Shenandoah’s lead was only 12-11 after the first quarter, but the Fillies extended it to 24-16 at halftime and further pushed the advantage to 42-24 entering the final period.

Caroline Rogers added eight points and three assists for Shenandoah and Sidda Rodewald finished with six to go with four rebounds and three assists.

Keelee Razee and Allie Eveland scored four points each for the Fillies with Eveland ending with six rebounds and Razee with four.

Macey Finlay and Reese Spiegel scored two points each and Brooklen Black finished with one for the Fillies, who improved to 10-8 on the season.

Black pulled down four rebounds and Jenna Burdorf contributed three. Reese Spiegel contributed four assists.

The loss was just the fifth of the season in 18 games for the Wolves.

