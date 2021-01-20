Fillies bowling edged by St. Albert

The Shenandoah bowling teams traveled to Council Bluffs Monday, Jan. 18, and left with two losses to St. Albert.

The girls match was a close one with the Saintes winning 1,849 pins to 1,747. St. Albert won the boys match 3,085-2,663.

The Fillies trailed by just 46 pins entering the Baker series, but struggled early as the Saintes increased the lead to 141 after just two games. The teams shot the exact same scores in the next two games before Shenandoah gained a little ground back with a 138 final game, their best of the series.

Bailey Maher led the Fillies with a high game of 167 and high series of 303. Both were the overall top scores of the match as well.

Alexa Munsinger was Shenandoah’s second best of the match, opening with a 161 game and ending with a 264 series. Emma Herr was next for the Fillies with a 234 series. She was followed by Natalie VanScoy’s 222, Hannah Stearns’ 185 and a 170 from Hanah Pelster.

The St. Albert boys had four athletes shoot above 400 for their series score. Jackson Wingington had the overall high game with a 237 and Adam Denny top series with a 453.