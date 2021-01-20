 Skip to main content
Fillies bowling edged by St. Albert
Fillies bowling edged by St. Albert

Hanah Pelster, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Hanah Pelster delivers a shot down the lane during Shenandoah's match at Clarinda last month.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah bowling teams traveled to Council Bluffs Monday, Jan. 18, and left with two losses to St. Albert.

The girls match was a close one with the Saintes winning 1,849 pins to 1,747. St. Albert won the boys match 3,085-2,663.

The Fillies trailed by just 46 pins entering the Baker series, but struggled early as the Saintes increased the lead to 141 after just two games. The teams shot the exact same scores in the next two games before Shenandoah gained a little ground back with a 138 final game, their best of the series.

Bailey Maher led the Fillies with a high game of 167 and high series of 303. Both were the overall top scores of the match as well.

Alexa Munsinger was Shenandoah’s second best of the match, opening with a 161 game and ending with a 264 series. Emma Herr was next for the Fillies with a 234 series. She was followed by Natalie VanScoy’s 222, Hannah Stearns’ 185 and a 170 from Hanah Pelster.

The St. Albert boys had four athletes shoot above 400 for their series score. Jackson Wingington had the overall high game with a 237 and Adam Denny top series with a 453.

Zayne Zwickel and Treye Herr led the Mustangs. Zwickel’s 371 was Shenandoah’s top series while Herr’s 204 opening game was Shenandoah’s best.

Seth Zwickel was just behind his older brother with a 369 series, followed by a 361 from Herr. Alex Razee shot a 345 series, Dylan Gray a 325 and Cain Lorimor a 309.

The Mustangs lost ground in four of the five Baker games. Their 201 opening game was their best.

The Mustangs and Fillies are home again Monday, Jan. 25, to take on Creston in their next match.

