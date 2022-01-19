Fillies bowling holds off St. Albert in home finale

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies earned a close win while the Mustangs closed well after a tough start in a split with St. Albert in the final bowling match of the season at Little Waite Lanes Monday, Jan. 17.

The Fillies were in a battle throughout and held on to beat the Saintes 2,044-1,983. The Mustangs struggled early, but came on strong with a nice baker round in a 2,912-2,629 loss to the Falcons.

Emma Herr had a strong afternoon and led everyone in the girls field with a 325 series and 164 game. She was named the evening’s Standout Athlete and said it was good to get a win.

“It feels great,” Herr said. “After a loss to Denison, which wasn’t bad, it was good to win at home again. We love holding on (for a win). Even if it’s close, we stay together and cheer each other on.”

Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said Herr has come on strong of late as the girls continue to show improvement.

“Getting the win was a nice thing,” Pease said. “I can’t say enough about Emma Herr. The last couple meets, she’s been super improving. We’re getting four girls clicking at a time and if we can get all six together, we’ll see.”

Shenandoah’s lead was 77 pins going into the baker series. The Saintes rolled a 161

opening baker game to trim Shenandoah’s lead to 42. The Fillies won the next two to build the lead to 69. St. Albert took 10 off of the lead in game four, but the Fillies finished strong with a 158, their best baker score of the match, to preserve the win.

Peyton Athen was next for the Fillies with a 286 series. Taylor Davis followed with a 279, including nearly taking top game honors with a 163 second game. Tori McFarland rolled a 255 and Hannah Stearns a 246 to wrap up the individual scores. Hanah Pelster added a 211.

A 179 was the top individual score for the Mustangs in their opening game as they finished the home season against a St. Albert team that hasn’t lost since the season opener.

Gunner Steiner shot the 179 and added a 169 second game to lead the Mustangs with a 348 series.

Four Falcons were above a 348, led by Evan White’s 424 series and Hayden Piskovski’s 224 game.

Treye Herr was the only Mustang to break 200 on the day, rolling a 201 second game for a 328 series.

Dalton Athen was second for the Mustangs with a 343, followed by Seth Zwickel’s 333. Dylan Gray was behind Herr with a 313. Four of the six Mustangs were better in game two and the team was much better in the baker series, but Pease said they have to start quicker.

“We have to learn to adjust sooner,” Pease said. “You can’t take anything away from St. Albert, though. They are a machine right now, and they came in here and whipped us in our own building. We just need to worry about ourselves. We get down early, but we can’t stay down. We have to learn how to crawl out of holes quicker.”

Alex Razee added a 290 individual game for the Mustangs.

A 205 third baker game was the best of the series for the Mustangs. They also rolled a pair of 200s and a 198.

The Mustangs and Fillies are off until Jan. 29, when they travel to Tri-Center.