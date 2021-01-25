 Skip to main content
Fillies can't get offense going in loss to Lewis Central
Allie Eveland, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Allie Eveland looks for some room against the Creston defense Tuesday, Jan. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Ava Wolf scored 12 of Shenandoah’s 15 points as the Fillies fell 47-15 at Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 22.

Wolf’s 12 points came with eight rebounds as Shenandoah fell to 8-7 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Shenandoah trailed on 6-5 after the first quarter, but the Titans extended the lead to 22-9 at halftime and 36-11 by the end of the third period.

Grace Ruzicka led the Titans with 13 points as they improved to 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

The Fillies shot 23% from the field with a Caroline Rogers 3-pointer being Shenandoah’s only other points.

Brooklen Black secured six rebounds and Allie Eveland finished with four for Shenandoah.

The Fillies spend this week on the road, visiting Atlantic Tuesday and Denison Friday.

Shenandoah boys basketball lost 65-30 at Lewis Central. A recap from that game will be added here soon.

