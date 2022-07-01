Fillies close out regular season with walk-off win

Reese Spiegel singled in Caroline Rogers in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Shenandoah Fillies a 5-4 walk-off victory over Lewis Central in their final regular season game Thursday, June 30.

The win came after the Fillies lost the first game of the Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader 8-5 to the Titans.

Rogers opened the eighth inning with a single. She stole second and was bunted over to third by Sara Morales before coming home to score on Spiegel’s single. The run was Rogers’ third of the game.

Shenandoah scored three runs in the first inning. Jenna Burdorf, Lynnae Green and Rogers all singled with one out. Burdorf scored on Rogers’ hit, Green scored on a groundout and Rogers came home to score on an error.

Shenandoah extended the lead to 4-0 before seeing the Titans come back to tie the game with a single run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Rogers had two hits, an RBI and three stolen bases to go with her three runs scored. Spiegel and Morales drove in two runs each.

Peyton Athen pitched the first six innings for the Fillies before Burdorf pitched two perfect innings to end the game.

The Fillies and Titans traded two runs each in the first inning of game one and three runs each in the seventh, but Lewis Central scored three in the fifth that the Fillies couldn’t answer.

Burdorf pitched all seven innings, striking out three and working around 11 hits and two walks.

Morales led the Shenandoah bats with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Burdorf and Rogers added two hits each with Burdorf scoring twice and Rogers scoring once and driving one in.

Shenandoah’s regular season ended with a 13-18 record, 7-13 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Fillies open regional play Wednesday, July 6, at Atlantic.