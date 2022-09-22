Fillies denied Hawk-10 volleyball win by Kuemper, Atlantic

The Shenandoah Fillies had two very different results, but both ended in losses Tuesday, Sept. 20, at a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball triangular in Atlantic.

The Fillies opened with 3-2 loss to the host Trojans. Shenandoah dropped the first set 25-16, but then won the next two 28-26 and 25-16, but Atlantic rallied for the match win. The Trojans took set four 25-16 and then won the final set 15-10. Kuemper had little trouble with the Fillies in the nightcap as the Knights stayed unbeaten in the conference with a 3-0 win. Scores were 25-13, 25-7 and 25-22.

Ashlynn Hodges led the Shenandoah offense with 12 kills in the Atlantic match. Kate Lantz added nine while Lynnae Green recorded four. Jenna Burdorf finished with three kills and Aliyah Parker, Peyton Athen and Genevive Jones all had two. Parker set up 18 assists with Athen just behind at 17. Macey Finlay added three assists and Hodges had two.

Finlay led Shenandoah’s back line with 14 digs. Athen and Hodges were also in double figures with 13 and 10. Sylvia Hennings added seven digs, Parker had four and Burdorf and Lantz three each. Jones and Caroline Rogers both recorded two. Burdorf led the front row defense with eight blocks. Lantz and Hodges added four and Green and Rogers had three.

The Fillies were 94% from the service line with 11 aces. Burdorf led the Fillies with four aces. Athen finished with three and Parker had two.

Lantz’s six kills led the Fillies in the loss against Kuemper. Hodges and Rogers added four winners each and Jones finished with two. Parker led the team with 10 assists and Athen added six.

Defensively, Hodges finished with six digs and three blocks. Finlay also had six digs and Parker recorded five. Hennings and Athen both had two. Green, Burdorf and Rogers all had two blocks.

Shenandoah was 93% from the service line for the match with three aces.

The two losses dropped the Fillies to 13-7 on the season and 3-3 in conference play. They are off until Tuesday when they travel to Red Oak.