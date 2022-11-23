Fillies drop season opener in Council Bluffs

Five Shenandoah girls basketball players scored between seven and nine points, but the Fillies turned the ball over 28 times in a 66-45 loss at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the season opener for both teams.

Abraham Lincoln jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter. Shenandoah was able to close the deficit to 34-26 at half, but the Lynx extended their advantage to 50-34 by the end of the third period and continued to pull away in the fourth.

Lynnae Green and Caroline Rogers led Shenandoah’s offense with nine points each. Both also added five rebounds, while Rogers also finished with three assists and two steals as both battled foul trouble throughout the night.

Kassidy Stephens added eight points and three rebounds for Shenandoah while Macey Finlay and Genevive Jones scored seven points each. Finlay led the Fillies with seven rebounds, while Jones secured five. Finlay also had two steals.

Jenna Burdorf added four points and five rebounds for the Fillies. Alexis Schebaum scored the other point. Navaeh Haffner contributed two rebounds.

The Fillies struggled shooting the ball, converting on just 31% of their field goal attempts, and making just 3-14 shots from behind the 3-point line and 14-30 from the foul line.

The Fillies travel to Underwood Monday before Tuesday’s home opener against Southwest Valley.