Fillies earn close sweep at Creston for 2-0 H-10 start

Sylvia Hennings, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Sylvia Hennings goes down to a knee to make a pass from the back row while teammate Macey Finlay looks on during the Fillies' home win over Glenwood Tuesday, Aug. 30.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies earned their second straight Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball sweep to start the season Thursday, Sept. 1, at Creston.

The win was far from easy, however, as the Fillies needed extra points to win two of the three sets. Game scores were 27-25, 25-16 and 27-25.

Ashlynn Hodges and Kate Lantz reached double-digit kills in the win with Hodges putting away 12 winners and Lantz 10. Caroline Rogers reached four kills and Aliyah Parker and Lynnae Green finished with three winners each.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Peyton Athen and Parker split the setting duties for the Fillies with Athen distributing 16 assists and Parker 13.

Lantz, Green and Jenna Burdorf finished with two blocks each for Shenandoah. Macey Finlay led the back line with 16 digs. Hodges added 10. Parker accumulated six digs, Sylvia Hennings had five and Genevive Jones had four. Athen finished with three digs. Lantz and Burdorf had two each.

The Fillies were 88% from the service line for the match, with five different athletes serving one aces.

The Fillies improved to 2-0 overall and in conference play. They jump back into conference play with a match at Harlan Tuesday.

