Fillies earn first win despite struggles at home tournament

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies earned their first win of the season, but then lost their final two matches to finish sixth at the Fillies Volleyball Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12.
The Fillies started the day by losing the opening set 24-22 to Fremont-Mills, but the Fillies responded in taking the next two sets 23-21 and 15-12 to win their first match.
“We did a nice job in the first match,” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said. “They were having fun and running plays, serving well and playing defense well. It was fun to watch and I think they were having fun on the court. But as the day went on those old habits started to come back and it didn’t work in our favor.”
The Fillies hit .121 in the opening match with Kate Lantz putting away six winners on 14 swings.
Jenna Burdorf, Jasmine Rogers and Cassidy Morris added three kills each while Mia Parker and Allie Eveland put away two. Parker led the offense with 10 assists while Brooklen Black added eight.
The back line was led by Sidda Rodewald’s six assists. Parker added five while Macee Blank and Bailey Maher finished with four each. Olivia Stogdill had three digs. Blank and Morris ended with two.
Rogers was strong at the net with four blocks while Parker added two.
Shenandoah went back and forth with Lenox to start the first set, but the Tigers ended the opening set with nine straight points to take it 21-15. The Fillies made a little push late in the second set, but fell 21-19.
Shenandoah hit a negative percentage in the Lenox match and that was the trouble
much of the day for the Fillies.
“Our front row wasn’t doing some of the little things we work on every day in practice,” said Comstock. “Some of our players weren’t doing that consistently. When we do those things we do a nice job, but when we don’t it’s the same old story.”
Rogers finished with a team-best five kills in the loss. Morris and Eveland added three. Black put up five assists and Parker contributed three.
Rodewald’s seven digs led the Fillies with Black adding six. Parker finished with five, Blank with three and Stogdill with two.
Rogers finished with four blocks. Eveland and Lantz added three while Morris and Parker had two.
The loss to Lenox put the Fillies, Lenox and Fremont-Mills all at 1-1 after pool play. The tiebreaker to decide seeding for the final match was fewest points allowed, which the Fillies finished third in and fell to the fifth-place match in the middle school gym.
The Fillies fell in that match to Bedford 21-14, 21-12. It was Bedford’s first win of the day.
Shenandoah was .075 hitting for the match with Morris and Lantz leading the Fillies with four kills each. Rogers added two.
Parker’s five assists were most on the team with Black and Voshell adding three each.
Stogdill led the defense with five digs. Parker, Morris, Rodewald and Black all ended with two. Rogers finished with two blocks.
The Fillies finished the day 1-8 with Comstock searching for the right combination going forward.
“We’re just looking for ones wanting to play and giving the effort,” Comstock said. “We haven’t done the same lineup every time and I’m not happy with all of our passers to all of our setters to all of our hitters. We’ll find the right combination though and go forward.”
The Fillies were 89 percent from the service line for the day with Blank serving six aces, all in the win over Fremont-Mills. Black added four aces while Parker had two for the day.
The next five matches are all in Hawkeye 10 Conference play for the Fillies, the first four of those are at home, including Thursday against Glenwood.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!