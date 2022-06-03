Fillies earn run-rule road win

The Shenandoah Fillies earned a run rule win on the road, while the Mustangs dropped a heartbreaker in extra innings Thursday, June 2, in Red Oak.

The Tiger baseball team won 6-5 in eight innings, while the Fillies won 13-3 in five.

The Fillies scored four runs in the second inning to lead 5-1 and then eight in the third for a 13-2 advantage.

Jenna Burdorf finished with three hits and three runs scored and Reese Spiegel added two hits and four RBIs to lead the Shenandoah bats. The Fillies scored their 13 runs on just eight hits, but took 10 walks from Red Oak pitcher Nicole Bond. Spiegel’s bases clearing double in the third inning was the offensive highlight giving Shenandoah a 10-2 lead. All eight Fillies runs in the third came with two outs.

Burdorf and Peyton Athen combined to give up just three hits and the three earned runs in the five inning game. Burdorf struck out two in three innings and Athen another two in two frames.

The Fillies improved to 4-4 on the season and 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Shenandoah baseball took its first lead since the first inning with two runs in the seventh to lead 5-4, but gave one back in the seventh and then one in the eighth, allowing Red Oak to escape with the conference win.

Jade Spangler worked into the eighth inning on the mound for Shenandoah, striking out six over 7 2/3 innings. Camden Lorimor came on in relief and was unable to record the final out before giving up the winning run, which was charged to Spangler.

The Mustangs had 12 hits in the game, 11 against starting pitcher AJ Schmid, who worked seven innings. Hunter Dukes, Lorimor, Spangler, Logan Dickerson and Dalton Athen, the top five batters in the Mustang order, all finished with two hits. Dukes had a triple and Spangler and Michael Reed had doubles. Lorimor scored twice and drove in a run, while Athen drove in a couple runs for the Mustangs, who fell to 1-5 on the season, 0-5 in the conference.

Both Shenandoah teams are off until Monday doubleheaders at Denison, starting a busy week in which both teams play five times.