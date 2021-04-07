Fillies earn team title at Clarinda

Sami York paced the Essex Trojanettes with runner-up finishes in both throws. She threw the shot put 35-7 and the discus right at 94.

“Sami has hit a new PR at both meets so far,” Essex head coach Jasmine Glasgo said, “and she is a joy to have on the team. She works hard at her craft and continues to improve.”

Riley Jensen added a runner-up finish in the 1500 for the Trojanettes in 5:50.02. She was also third in the high jump with a leap of 4-9.

“This was Riley’s first meet and I was very impressed with how she handled the high jump and getting second in the mile when she was more of a sprinter her freshman year,” Glasgo said. “The 1500 could be her race. She also helped us out tremendously in the 4x800, which could be a strong relay for us.”

The Trojanettes also pieced together a pair of strong relays, finishing second in the 4x800 with Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Emma Barrett and Jensen in 12:25.40 and third in the 1600 medley with Kyndra Gray, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns and Barrett. Finishing time in that event was 5:20.80. Many of the athletes on those teams are part of a young group and Glasgo said they are coming along nicely.