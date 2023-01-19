Fillies edge Panthers for fifth straight win

The Shenandoah Fillies won their annual pink out contest, beating Creston 38-35 to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Mustangs couldn’t make it a sweep, losing 62-33 to the Panthers.

Lynnae Green scored 14 points and secured 16 rebounds to lead the Fillies. She did her most of her work at the free throw line, making eight of her 12 attempts from the stripe.

Kassidy Stephens added nine points and four rebounds for Shenandoah and Caroline Rogers finished with five points and nine rebounds.

Jenna Burdorf scored four points and controlled nine rebounds for the Fillies and Macey Finlay and Chloe Denton finished with three points each, with Finlay also contributing three steals and three rebounds. Genevive Jones added three rebounds for the Fillies, who improved to 9-7 on the season.

The Shenandoah boys saw Creston jump out to a 29-8 lead after the first quarter. The Panthers extended their advantage to 48-17 at halftime and 59-20 after the third quarter.

Camden Lorimor paced Shenandoah’s offensive output with 11 points while adding three rebounds.

Seth Zwickel added nine points for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-14 for the season. Jade Spangler contributed four points, three steals and three assists and Gage Herron and Cole Graham scored three points each, with Graham recording five rebounds and Herron three. Brody Burdorf added two points and five boards and Ayden Johnson had one point and four rebounds. Dalton Athen also picked up four rebounds.

The Shenandoah basketball teams raised over $2,700 for cancer research for hitting a total of eight 3-pointers.

Both Shenandoah teams are back on the court Friday at Lewis Central.