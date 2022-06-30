Fillies edge Trojanettes

A pitcher’s dual between Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf and Essex’s Tori Burns came down to the Fillie offense producing one more big inning in a 5-3 win over the Trojanettes Tuesday, June 28.

After a scoreless first three innings, Shenandoah scored two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Essex rallied in front with three runs in the fifth, but Shenandoah came right back with three runs in the home fifth.

Burdorf struck out nine over seven innings, giving up four hits, three walks and three unearned runs. Burns struck out 10 over six innings, giving up five hits, two walks and five earned runs.

Lynnae Green and Caroline Rogers led off the Shenandoah fourth inning with singles. Green came around to score on an error and Rogers on a wild pitch.

Essex’s fifth inning started with a Shenandoah error with one out. Brooke Burns came through with an RBI single and then scored on another error. Brianne Johnson doubled in Olivia Baker to give Essex a 3-2 lead.

Kassidy Stephens walked to start Shenandoah’s fifth inning. Consecutive singles followed to load the bases and then Green walked, forcing in Stephens to tie the game. Two batters later, Sara Morales singled in a run to put Shenandoah back in front. Macey Finlay was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the final Shenandoah run.

Essex left runners at the corners in the seventh inning.

Johnson had two of the four Essex hits while also driving in a run. Brooke Burns had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

All five of Shenandoah’s hits came in the two run-scoring innings. Morales drove in two and Green scored twice.

The Fillies improved to 11-17 and the Trojanettes fell to 5-14.