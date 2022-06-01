 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fillies edged twice by St. Albert

Reese Spiegel, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Reese Spiegel throws the ball into the infield from her position in left field during the Fillies' home loss to Sidney Saturday, May 28.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies suffered two close home Hawkeye 10 Conference losses, 5-3 and 8-5 to St. Albert Tuesday, May 31.

The nightcap went eight innings. The first two Saintes singled in the extra frame against Shenandoah pitcher Peyton Athen, who pitched the entire game. An error scored the first run, a sacrifice fly another and then a groundout plated one more. The Fillies were retired in order in the home eighth.

The Fillies scored three runs in the third inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth.

Reese Spiegel led the Shenandoah bats with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Lynnae Green and Macey Finlay added two hits each, with Finlay scoring a run and driving in a run. Brooklen Black had a single, drew three walks and stole two bases. Kassidy Stephens added two stolen bases.

Athen struck out three over eight innings, giving up 11 hits and eight walks. Four of the eight runs were earned on two Shenandoah errors.

A three-run fifth inning gave St. Albert the lead for good in the first game after the Fillies scored twice in the first and added another run in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Jenna Burdorf started in the circle and struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings. All five St. Albert runs were unearned with seven Shenandoah errors. Burdorf walked seven and gave up five hits. Athen came on and struck out the final two batters of the seventh.

The Fillies finished with six hits with Lexi Schebaum, ending the day with two of them. Caroline Rogers and Green both had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Black drew two walks and scored a run.

The two losses dropped the Fillies to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They host Glenwood Wednesday.

