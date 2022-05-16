Fillies eliminated from team tennis tourney shortly after close win

Shenandoah’s number two doubles team extended their girls tennis season with two tiebreak victories in the same match to complete a 5-4 victory over St. Albert Saturday, May 14, in the first round of the Class 1A team regional tournament. But the Fillies’ season quickly ended a few hours later with a 5-1 loss to Clarinda in round two. Both duals were played in Shenandoah.

Le Yuan Sun and Brooke Hays were together at number two doubles for the Fillies and lost the first set to St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi 6-2. The second set was tight and went to a tiebreak, which was won by Sun and Hays 7-5. The third set is played as a 10-point super tiebreak in the team competition and the Shenandoah duo took the momentum from the second set tiebreak win to a 10-3 win to advance the Fillies on to the second round.

The win was the second of the day for both Sun and Hays as Shenandoah and St. Albert split the six singles matches.

Sun was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Landry Miller at number one and Hays earned a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mari Valdivia at number six. Cadence Gough was also a singles winner for Shenandoah, earning a 6-0, 6-4 triumph over Lily Barnes at number five.

The other three singles matches went to the Saintes. Paige Gleason lost 6-3, 6-1 to Allison Narmi at number two. Auri Trowbridge lost 6-0, 6-1 to Bohnet at number three and Emma Olson dropped a 6-4, 6-2 match to Alexis Narmi at number four.

The other two doubles matches were an easy win each for both sides. Miller and Allison Narmi gave St. Albert a win over Gleason and Olson 6-3, 6-2 at number one. Trowbridge and Gough were together at number three and won 6-1, 6-1 over Barnes and Valdivia.

The win was a big one and a long one for the Fillies and they had to turn back around and play Clarinda, who had easily beaten Audubon 5-0 earlier in the day.

Sun continued her unbeaten season with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Mayson Hartley at number one singles.

The other five matches were all comfortably in Clarinda’s favor, ending Shenandoah’s dual season with a 7-5 record.

Gleason lost 6-1, 6-3 to Taylor Cole at number two. Trowbridge lost 6-2, 6-1 to Avery Walter at number three. Olson dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Brooke Brown at number four. Gough lost to Riley Nothwehr 6-1, 6-2 at number five. Hays lost 6-0, 6-1 to Emma Stogdill at number six.

Doubles matches weren’t played because Clarinda had already secured the five team points needed to earn the win.