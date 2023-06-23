The Shenandoah softball team scored in five of its six times at the plate in an 11-2 home win over Riverside on Thursday, June 22.

Shenandoah’s biggest inning of the night was a four-run second, which saw the first three hitters reach base. Navaeh Haffner singled and then Lexi Schebaum and Abbey Dumler walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Caroline Rogers reached on a fielder’s choice, which drove in two runs. Three more walks followed, forcing in two more runs.

Haffner doubled in a run in the fourth inning and then scored on Dumler’s single. Peyton Athen doubled in Jenna Burdorf in the fifth inning after Burdorf had singled. Schebaum doubled in a run in the sixth inning and then scored on Dumler’s two-run single.

Dumler reached base on all four of her plate appearances, and finished with two hits, three RBIs and a run scored.

Haffner and Athen also had two hits with Athen driving in a pair of runs and Haffner one. Schebaum, Rogers and Kylie Foutch all scored two runs with Rogers adding two RBIs and Foutch and Schebaum one each. Burdorf had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Athen was the complete game winner in the circle for Shenandoah. She struck out eight, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks.

The Fillies improved to 7-16 with the win and host a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday against Harlan.