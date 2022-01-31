Fillies fall at buzzer to Denison

SHENANDOAH – A Kiana Schulz free throw with no time showing on the clock gave Denison a 43-42 win over Shenandoah girls basketball Friday, Jan. 28, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

Schulz’s free throw came after a Shenandoah foul on a sideline out of bounds pass that was lobbed to the far side of the basket with just .7 seconds showing on the clock.

The Fillies had just tied the game on a Brooklen Black 3-pointer with seven seconds left. Denison took a timeout after the make and then called another one after crossing halfcourt.

“We didn’t execute and somehow got lost a bit,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said on the final sequence. “We wanted to protect the rim and not give up a wide open shot. They ran a nice play with a back pick. I’m not sure what happened on the foul. We didn’t want to foul and wanted to protect the rim and we didn’t do either. It’s probably my fault for not clearing up the message and credit to them on a good play.”

Black’s 3-pointer was her second of the final stretch that brought the Fillies back from a seven point deficit. Two free throws by Schulz put Denison ahead 41-34 with 2:53. From there, neither team scored until Shenandoah’s Kassidy Stephens made a free throw with 1:35 to go. Black’s first 3-pointer followed, cutting the Monarch lead to three with 1:09 showing on the clock.

Shenandoah’s Caroline Rogers and Denison’s Whitlee Auen traded 1-2 trips at the free throw line with Auen’s extending Denison’s lead back to three with 21 seconds remaining. Black’s tying triple followed.

“It was nice to see the kids not give up,” Weinrich said on his team rallying late. “We had some spurts we played really well and some spurts we played really badly. The kids didn’t give up. The last play was unfortunate, but there were lots of plays throughout the game and I told the kids that a game is 32 minutes and if we have more points before that we’re not in that position. We need to clean things up and play more consistent for 32 minutes.”

Weinrich said the first half went pretty well. Caroline Rogers and Reese Spiegel connected from outside in the first quarter and the inside game was working as well to build a five point lead late in the opening period.

Denison scored eight straight spanning the first and second quarters to lead by three, but the Fillies answered with a 12-0 run in a stretch of just over four minutes with Ava Wolf scoring six of the 12 points to lead by nine. Denison scored the next seven, but a basket by Wolf in the final minute put the Fillies up 28-24 at halftime.

After scoring 28 points in the first half, the Fillies scored just 14 in the second half and 10 of those came in the final 3:06 of the game. Consecutive baskets inside by Keelee Razee in the final minute of the third quarter were it offensively for the first 12 minutes of the second half, as Denison gradually built a seven point lead.

“For some reason when one person makes a mistake, then another person makes the same mistake,” Weinrich said on the second half struggles. “We just have to clear our heads and get over that. It seems like everyone is making the same mistakes over and over and it’s something we have to clean up in the next couple weeks.”

Schulz scored 13 points to lead the Monarchs, who improved to 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Wolf scored 13 points to lead Shenandoah. Black added eight and Rogers had six for the Fillies, who fell to 9-10 on the season and 3-6 in the conference.

Lynnae Green scored five points for the Fillies. Razee added four. Spiegel scored three, Macey Finlay two and Stephens one. Full Shenandoah stats will be added here when available.

Shenandoah finishes up the regular season with a trip to Thomas Jefferson Monday and the conference finale at Kuemper Friday.