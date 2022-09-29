Fillies fall at Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies played two very competitive sets in Red Oak Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action. The Fillies won one of those two, but saw Red Oak roll in the other two sets for a 3-1 Tiger win.

Game scores were 25-12, 21-25, 25-23 and 25-11.

It was Shenandoah’s third straight loss overall and in conference play as they fell to 13-8 on the season and 3-4 in the conference.

Shenandoah had more hitting errors than they did kills. Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah’s attack with nine kills. Kate Lantz added six winners while Genevive Jones ended with four, Lynnae Green three and Jenna Burdorf two.

Aliyah Parker pushed up 11 assists for the Fillies, just ahead of Peyton Athen’s 10 for team-high honors. Macey Finlay added three assists.

Hodges also led the back row with 19 digs. Finlay added 14 and Parker finished with 11. Athen recorded eight digs. Green, Lantz, Jones and Sylvia Hennings all had four.

The Shenandoah block was strong again, with Lantz leading the way with five blocks. Burdorf added four, while Hodges and Navaeh Haffner finished with three each.

Shenandoah served at 92% for the match, with Hennings recording two aces.

The Fillies are back in action Saturday at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Tournament.