 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fillies fall to Atlantic for second time this season

  • 0
Brooklen Black, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Brooklen Black shoots from outside during the Fillies' win at Clarinda Monday, Jan. 24. Black made four triples and scored 14 points in the win.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies gave up 20 points in the opening quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Atlantic and the Trojans were able to keep that lead the rest of the night in a 49-37 victory.

Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter combined for 35 points for the Trojans in a game that did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Shenandoah trailed 20-11 after the first quarter, 34-23 at halftime and 42-32 after three quarters.

Full Shenandoah stats will be added here when available.

The Fillies fell to 9-9 on the season while the Trojans won their third straight contest to improve to 7-10.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustang wrestling earns H-10 win

Mustang wrestling earns H-10 win

The Shenandoah wrestling team earned their first Hawkeye 10 Conference dual win of the season as part of a double dual split Thursday, Jan. 20…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame