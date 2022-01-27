Fillies fall to Atlantic for second time this season

The Shenandoah Fillies gave up 20 points in the opening quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Atlantic and the Trojans were able to keep that lead the rest of the night in a 49-37 victory.

Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter combined for 35 points for the Trojans in a game that did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Shenandoah trailed 20-11 after the first quarter, 34-23 at halftime and 42-32 after three quarters.

Full Shenandoah stats will be added here when available.

The Fillies fell to 9-9 on the season while the Trojans won their third straight contest to improve to 7-10.