Fillies fall to Atlantic in regular season finale

The Shenandoah Fillies couldn’t figure out Atlantic’s press and the Trojans used it to score 52 first half points in a 72-16 win Monday, Feb. 8.

The loss ended Shenandoah’s regular season at 10-10 overall and 3-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Fillies trailed 17-4 after the first quarter, but that lead ballooned to 52-5 at the halftime break.

The Fillies only attempted 25 shots and made just five of them with leading scorer and rebounder Ava Wolf held scoreless with just three rebounds.

Sidda Rodewald led the Shenandoah offense with six points while adding three rebounds. Reese Spiegel added four points.

Macey Finlay scored three points, Keelee Razee ended with two points and five rebounds and Kassidy Stephens had one point. Jenna Burdorf collected four rebounds for the Fillies.

Atlantic improved to 8-12 overall and 4-6 in the conference. Haley Rasmussen led three Trojans in double figures with 23 points.

The Fillies host Clarinda in their regional tournament opener Saturday.