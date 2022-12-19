Fillies fall to St. Albert at MAC Shootout

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Shenandoah girls basketball team fell behind in the second quarter and then gave up a 10-0 run in the third quarter to lead St. Albert to a 48-34 win Friday, Dec. 16, in a game played at the Mid-America Center during the annual MAC Shootout.

A Lynnae Green basket nearly two minutes into the third quarter brought Shenandoah back within five, which was also the Fillies’ halftime deficit. The Fillies didn’t score again, however, until Green made two free throws at the 3:22 mark of the third period, and by that time the Saintes had scored an additional 10 points to extend their advantage to 15. Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said his team struggled against a full court press the Saintes put on after halftime.

“We practiced well against it,” Weinrich said. “I don’t know if we just didn’t expect it after they didn’t use it the whole first half, but they gave us all kinds of fits in the second half. We had some success at the end, but we had too many turnovers again.”

The Fillies would get back within 10 after Chloe Denton made a free throw in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. The Fillies had some chances late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to cut into the lead a little more, but they couldn’t do it, as Shenandoah fell to 3-5 on the season and St. Albert stayed undefeated.

“Our effort wasn’t a problem and our defense wasn’t a problem,” Weinrich said. “I’m super proud of our defense, but they had more shots than we did and they hit a couple (3-pointers) in the third quarter that opened up the game. We tried to claw back a couple times, but just couldn’t get a big bucket when we needed it.”

Shenandoah’s only lead came at 8-6 on two Jenna Burdorf free throws with 2:20 to play in the first quarter. St. Albert scored the next nine points, however, spanning into the second period.

Green led Shenandoah with 16 points and six rebounds. Burdorf was next offensively with seven points, while Caroline Rogers finished with six and Denton five to go with three steals. Weinrich said they have to keep working and improving offensively.

“We have to stay confident,” Weinrich said. “We haven’t made a lot of shots yet, but I feel we have the ability to. Getting more shots is a key and some of the shots we are taking aren’t high quality shots. We have to get more quality looks.”

Nobody else scored for the Fillies. Kassidy Stephens and Genevive Jones recorded six rebounds each and Macey Finlay finished with five rebounds and four assists.

While the loss counted in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, dropping the Fillies to 1-2, it gave the Fillies the opportunity to play a game in a big arena, something they haven’t done before.

“I hope the girls had fun,” Weinrich said. “We were excited to play here. If you get to the state tournament, this is a practice round. We have a lot of work before that, but that’s the ultimate goal.”

The Fillies finish up the 2022 portion of the season Tuesday at Atlantic.