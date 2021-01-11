Fillies fall to top-ranked Rams

The Shenandoah Fillies fell to Class 4A’s top-ranked team Friday, Jan. 8.

Glenwood jumped in front quickly and beat the Fillies on their home court 63-17.

The Rams led 19-4 after the first quarter and 35-11 at halftime as the Fillies struggled with Glenwood’s high-powered attack that saw four athletes reach double figure scoring.

Allie Eveland led the Shenandoah offense with seven points. She added five rebounds.

Keelee Razee contributed five points and three rebounds for Shenandoah. Reese Spiegel scored three points while Sidda Rodewald ended with two.

Shenandoah’s leading scorer, Ava Wolf, was held scoreless, but did manage six rebounds. Brooklen Black pulled down three rebounds.

Shenandoah fell to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the loss while the Rams improved to 8-0 and 7-0.

Boys Game

The Shenandoah boys basketball team fell behind by more than 20 points in the opening quarter and took a 69-29 home loss to Glenwood Friday, Jan. 8.