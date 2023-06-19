The Shenandoah softball team lost twice Saturday, June 17, at the West Marshall Tournament.

The Fillies fell 9-4 to West Marshall in their first game before giving up five runs over the final two innings in a 6-5 loss to East Marshall.

The Fillies led 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth in their second game of the day and barely held onto the lead after giving up two in the sixth. Shenandoah added an insurance run in the seventh, but the Mustangs scored three runs in the home seventh to win.

Peyton Athen took the loss in the circle for the Fillies. She struck out four over 6 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits, three walks and six runs, five earned.

Caroline Rogers led the Shenandoah bats with two hits, two stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI. Jenna Burdorf, Lynnae Green and Abbey Dumler had a hit and an RBI each. Rachel Jones produced a hit and scored twice for the Fillies.

The Fillies scored three runs in the fifth inning of their first game to even the score at four, but the Trojans countered with three in the fifth and then added two in the sixth for the final margin.

Burdorf had four hits to lead the Shenandoah bats with a run scored and an RBI. Rogers produced two hits while also stealing a base and scoring a run.

Kassidy Stephens and Jones had a hit and a run scored each for the Fillies while Athen added a single and two RBIs.

Athen struck out five over five innings in the circle. She was charged with seven runs, three earned, giving up seven hits and two walks. Burdorf came on in relief and struck out one in one inning, giving up two hits and two runs, one earned.

The Fillies fell to 5-13 on the season and return to Hawkeye 10 Conference play Monday at Kuemper.