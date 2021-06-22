Fillies finish 1-2 at home tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies started the Shenandoah Softball Classic Saturday, June 19, with a strong 9-2 win over Stanton, but they lost their final two games to end the tournament 1-2.

Fremont-Mills beat Shenandoah 7-1 and then the Fillies fell 2-1 to Missouri Valley.

The opening game saw the Fillies put together three different multi-run innings. They scored four runs in the second on three hits with Macey Finlay singling in a pair of runs. They scored three times in the fourth frame on four hits with a two-run double by Jenna Burdorf as the highlight. They added two in the sixth with a Macee Blank single and a Reese Spiegel sacrifice fly accounting for the two runs.

Finlay and Sidda Rodewald had two hits and two runs scored each to lead the Fillie offense.

Burdorf struck out six while giving up two runs, one earned, in the circle.

The Fillies could only find four hits against Fremont-Mills pitcher Taylor Morgan in game two.

Lynnae Green had three of those hits. Rodewald scored the only run and Burdorf drove it in to give the Fillies a 1-0 lead in the first.

Burdorf struck out three and gave up three unearned runs before leaving the game because of an illness after four innings.