Fillies finish 4th at Hawkeye 10 golf
Fillies finish 4th at Hawkeye 10 golf

Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Halle Wheatley watches her chip shot from just off the first green during the Shenandoah Fillie Golf Invitational Thursday, April 15. Wheatley finished fourth overall with a 95.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah’s Halle Wheatley and Brooke Bauer and Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins earned all-conference honors at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Girls Golf Tournament Monday, May 10, at Atlantic.

Wheatley shot a 92 to tie for seventh, while Bauer and Watkins were part of four-way tie for ninth with a 93.

Wheatley and Bauer led the Fillies to a fourth-place team finish with a 400. Clarinda ended ninth with a 440.

Creston won the team title with a 370, 12 shots better than Atlantic and 21 ahead of Glenwood.

Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the individual title with an 80, four shots better than Lewis Central’s Taylor Elam.

Bailey Maher and Morgan McGargill made up the rest of Shenandoah’s team score with a 107 and a 108.

Mya Hammons followed with a 120 and Jocelyn Kirk shot a 123 for the Fillies.

Watkins was easily Clarinda’s best, as Jadyn Sunderman’s 112 was the second best score for the Cardinals. Ava Sharr’s 115 and Jalyn Sharr’s 120 made up the rest of the team score.

Kamryn McCoy shot a 129 and Jorja Brown a 133 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals and Fillies both play at Shenandoah Monday in a Class 2A regional.

