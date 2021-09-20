Fillies finish third at Mount Ayr Tournament

The Fillies then ended pool play with a 21-18, 21-16 loss to Martensdale-St. Marys.

Green finished with four kills with Hodges adding three and Athen passing out eight assists.

Parker led the Fillies defensively with five digs with Finlay adding three. Green got up for two blocks.

The semifinals were next for the Fillies and they lost 25-13, 25-20 to Lamoni.

Hodges put away six kills while Lantz had five. Athen set up eight assists with Parker adding four.

Black and Hodges finished with five digs each while Jenna Burdorf finished the match with two blocks.

Hodges served four of the team’s seven aces and the Fillies missed just one serve during the match.

The Fillies had one more match to play and they defeated Interstate 35 by a score of 25-16, 19-25 and 15-7 to finish third place with a winning day.

Hodges led the offense with nine kills with Green, Burdorf and Lantz all adding four. Athen had 12 assists with Parker adding five.

The defense was pretty balanced with Finlay ending with nine digs, Athen seven and Black and Green with six. Burdorf finished with three blocks.

It was a good serving day for Shenandoah, finishing at 92% in all five matches as the Fillies finished the day with a 9-9 overall record. They play a couple Hawkeye 10 Conference road matches this week, traveling to Clarinda Tuesday and Lewis Central Thursday.