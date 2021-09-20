Fillies finish third at Mount Ayr Tournament

The Shenandoah Fillies won three of their five matches on the day to place third at the Mount Ayr Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 18.
Shenandoah went 2-1 to finish second in the Black Pool to start the day, beating Clarke 2-0 and East Mills 2-0 before losing to Martensdale-St. Marys 2-0.
The Fillies then fell to the eventual champion, Lamoni, 2-0 in the semifinals before beating Interstate 35 2-1 in the third-place match.
The Fillies started the day with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Clarke.
Kate Lantz led Shenandoah’s offense with five kills while Lynnae Green added four. Peyton Athen set up eight assists.
Ashlynn Hodges led the back line with six digs while Macey Finlay added five. Hodges had two blocks.
Athen, Hodges and Brooklen Black all served two aces.
The Fillies then improved to 2-0 on the day with a 21-15, 22-20 win over East Mills.
Hodges led the offense with 10 kills while Lantz added six. Athen distributed 10 assists and Aliyah Parker added five.
Finlay led the back line with seven digs with Black adding six and Athen finishing with five.
Black had another two aces in a win that saw the Fillies not miss a serve.
The Fillies then ended pool play with a 21-18, 21-16 loss to Martensdale-St. Marys.
Green finished with four kills with Hodges adding three and Athen passing out eight assists.
Parker led the Fillies defensively with five digs with Finlay adding three. Green got up for two blocks.
The semifinals were next for the Fillies and they lost 25-13, 25-20 to Lamoni.
Hodges put away six kills while Lantz had five. Athen set up eight assists with Parker adding four.
Black and Hodges finished with five digs each while Jenna Burdorf finished the match with two blocks.
Hodges served four of the team’s seven aces and the Fillies missed just one serve during the match.
The Fillies had one more match to play and they defeated Interstate 35 by a score of 25-16, 19-25 and 15-7 to finish third place with a winning day.
Hodges led the offense with nine kills with Green, Burdorf and Lantz all adding four. Athen had 12 assists with Parker adding five.
The defense was pretty balanced with Finlay ending with nine digs, Athen seven and Black and Green with six. Burdorf finished with three blocks.
It was a good serving day for Shenandoah, finishing at 92% in all five matches as the Fillies finished the day with a 9-9 overall record. They play a couple Hawkeye 10 Conference road matches this week, traveling to Clarinda Tuesday and Lewis Central Thursday.