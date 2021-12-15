Fillies go inside to beat Clarinda, win fifth straight

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf’s double-double helped lead the Fillies to their fifth straight victory, 54-38, over Clarinda Monday, Dec. 13, at Shenandoah High School.

Wolf finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds and was named the game’s Standout Athlete.

“It’s super fun getting out there and playing with my girls,” Wolf said. “We’re doing well this year and I’m proud of the team.”

The Fillies got the inside game going early with Wolf and Allie Eveland combining to score the game’s first nine points.

Clarinda responded, though, and an Amelia Hesse triple brought the Cardinals within 15-12 with 5:18 to play in the second quarter.

“We came out and didn’t play very hard,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said, “but we responded. We know that they’re big and they are good and solid. We tried to limit them, but there were a couple minutes here and a couple minutes there that we allowed them to dominate down there.”

Lynnae Green added 11 points and six rebounds inside while Eveland finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

Green scored twice inside after the Hesse triple to help spark a 10-0 run that gave Shenandoah a 13-point lead just before halftime.

The Fillies built the lead as high as 20 in the third quarter and Fillies head coach Jon Weinrich said his group executed pretty well.

“There are some things we can fine tune, but when we do what we do we’re pretty good,” Weinrich said. “We did a lot of good things and our defense was pretty good too. Clarinda plays hard. They are scrappy and keep fighting.”

The improvement of the Shenandoah guards, especially on the defensive end, has been huge for the team’s success so far this season.

“Our guards put a lot of pressure on the ball and when they get the ball inside our posts are big,” Weinrich said. “If we can get the outside game going it makes us that much more dangerous. We have a lot of kids that can do it, they just have to be confident and put them in.”

Macey Finlay scored eight points and added six steals and four assists for the Fillies. Brooklen Black put in five points to go with five assists and four rebounds.

Caroline Rogers contributed four points off the bench to go with four rebounds. Reese Spiegel and Keelee Razee finished with two points each.

The Fillies improved to 5-1 with the win, which did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Chloe Strait and Amelia Hesse were both in double figure scoring with 12 and 10 points respectively in leading the Cardinals, who fell to 2-5 on the season.

“Chloe is a senior and is a very solid player,” Hanafan said. “We challenged her at halftime to be more of a scorer, go get the ball and take over the game and she did that. I wish Amelia would shoot the ball more. She’s a good scorer and a good shooter. We had a lot of good shots in the paint from Taylor (Cole), Chloe, Amelia and Brooke (Brown) that just didn’t fall. If half of those shots fall, it’s a different ball game.”

Cole scored seven points, Jerzee Knight had five and Brown finished with four for the Cardinals. Full stats will be added here when available.

Hanafan said the team continues to get better with attitude and effort, which he has talked about since his first day in the program.

“You have to have good attitude and effort for four quarters, especially when you’re a smaller team than everyone you’re going to play,” Hanafan said. “We just have to slow down, take care of the ball and be solid defensively for four quarters. Our next thing is just executing at a higher level.”