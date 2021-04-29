Fillies golf beats Glenwood by single stroke

The Shenandoah Fillies beat Glenwood by a single stroke, while the Mustang golf team fell to the Rams in Hawkeye 10 Conference duals Tuesday, April 27.

The Fillies won 198-199 at home while the Mustangs fell 175-201 at Glenwood.

The Fillies and Rams were about even in all four scoring spots, but Brooke Bauer’s 48 was the difference, two shots better than Glenwood’s Haley Woods for both team’s second best score

Glenwood’s Avery Jones was medalist with a 47 with Shenandoah’s Halle Wheatley shooting the same score for the Fillies to take runner-up honors. Jones won on a tiebreaker.

Bauer shot a 48, Morgan McGargill at 51 and Mya Hammons a 52 for Shenandoah.

Glenwood’s next three scores were a 50, 51 and 51.

Bailey Maher shot a 58 and Jocelyn Kirk at 59 to make up the rest of the Shenandoah lineup.

Carter Ruzek, Jade Spangler and David Rendon were all in the 40s for the Mustangs, who were just seven shots higher than Glenwood if only the best three scores on each team were counted.

Tommy Johnson of Glenwood was medalist with a 38 and teammate Braden Sneed took runner-up honors with a 42.