Fillies golf captures first round title to advance to regional final

The Shenandoah Fillies bested the field by 35 strokes to win the Class 2A Regional First Round Tournament Monday, May 17, at the Shenandoah Golf Course.

The Fillies shot a 381 and had four of the top six scores in the field.

Treynor shot a 416 and Red Oak a 449 to also advance to the regional final Monday, May 24, at Quail Run outside Neola.

Shenandoah head coach Kyan Kirkholm said it was a big day for his girls and they stepped up.

“It was nice to get the first round here,” Kirkholm said. “This is my 13th or 14th year here and we had never had regionals here. We know this course is tough for others coming in. When you get four in the 90s, you have a good chance of winning it.”

Brooke Bauer led the Fillies with a runner-up score of 92, two strokes behind Treynor’s Maddie Lewis for the individual title. Halle Wheatley finished third overall with a 94. Bailey Maher was fifth with a 96 and Morgan McGargill sixth overall with a 99 for Shenandoah.

“That’s as good as we can be,” Kirkholm said on four scores in the 90s. “We have been consistent all year in the 390s, but we knew we needed to take that next step. We had been talking about that and we did it.”