Fillies golf edged by Glenwood

Mollil Finn, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Molli Finn putts from close to the hole on the 18th green at the Shenandoah Golf Course Thursday, April 14, at the Fillies Invitational.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

For the second day in a row, the Shenandoah girls golf team just missed a Hawkeye 10 Conference win. Glenwood edged the Fillies 207-209 Tuesday, April 26, in Glenwood.

Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill ended her day with a 51 for runner-up honors. Teammate Jocelyn Kirk and Glenwood’s Faith Weber both finished with a 51 as well.

Avery Joyce of Glenwood earned the medalist position with a 46.

Amelia Mattes was next for the Fillies with a 52 while Mya Hammons had the final round that counted in the team score with a 55.

Molli Finn and Keelee Razee shot matching 65s for the Fillies.

Shenandoah’s next competition is Thursday when the Fillies travel to Atlantic for a Hawkeye 10 Conference quad that also includes Red Oak and Lewis Central.

