Fillies golf edged by Glenwood

For the second day in a row, the Shenandoah girls golf team just missed a Hawkeye 10 Conference win. Glenwood edged the Fillies 207-209 Tuesday, April 26, in Glenwood.

Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill ended her day with a 51 for runner-up honors. Teammate Jocelyn Kirk and Glenwood’s Faith Weber both finished with a 51 as well.

Avery Joyce of Glenwood earned the medalist position with a 46.

Amelia Mattes was next for the Fillies with a 52 while Mya Hammons had the final round that counted in the team score with a 55.

Molli Finn and Keelee Razee shot matching 65s for the Fillies.

Shenandoah’s next competition is Thursday when the Fillies travel to Atlantic for a Hawkeye 10 Conference quad that also includes Red Oak and Lewis Central.