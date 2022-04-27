Fillies golf edged by Harlan

The Shenandoah Fillies were in the middle of an extremely close Hawkeye 10 Conference golf triangular Monday, April 25, at Red Oak.

Harlan won the contest with a 222, beating the Fillies by a single stroke. Red Oak was right in the mix as well with a 227.

Red Oak’s Brynn Knaus earned medalist honors with a 46.

Morgan McGargill was Shenandoah’s top scorer on the day with a 51. Molli Finn followed with a 53 for the Fillies. Amelia Mattes shot a 57 and Jocelyn Kirk at 62 to make up the team score.

Hannah Stearns shot a 66 and Keelee Razee a 67 for the Fillies, who are back on the course Tuesday at Glenwood.