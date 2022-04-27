 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fillies golf edged by Harlan

  • 0
Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Morgan McGargill looks over the first fairway at the Shenandoah Golf Tournament Thursday, April 14.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies were in the middle of an extremely close Hawkeye 10 Conference golf triangular Monday, April 25, at Red Oak.

Harlan won the contest with a 222, beating the Fillies by a single stroke. Red Oak was right in the mix as well with a 227.

Red Oak’s Brynn Knaus earned medalist honors with a 46.

Morgan McGargill was Shenandoah’s top scorer on the day with a 51. Molli Finn followed with a 53 for the Fillies. Amelia Mattes shot a 57 and Jocelyn Kirk at 62 to make up the team score.

Hannah Stearns shot a 66 and Keelee Razee a 67 for the Fillies, who are back on the course Tuesday at Glenwood.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

The Shenandoah boys tennis team rolled to its third dual win in four tries this season, sweeping Red Oak 9-0 in a dual that was moved inside t…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title