Fillies golf places 4th at opening tournament
Fillies golf places 4th at opening tournament

Shenandoah Girls Golf

Pictured are members of the 2021 Shenandoah girls golf team. Front row, from left: Heidi Reed, Mya Hammons, Bailey Maher, Morgan McGargill and Jocelyn Kirk. Back row, from left: Amelia Mattes, Hannah Stearns, Keelee Razee, Halle Wheatley and Brooke Bauer.  Not pictured: Molli Finn.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Halle Wheatley led the Shenandoah girls to a fourth-place finish at the season opening Abraham Lincoln Golf Tournament Thursday, April 1, at the Dodge Riverside Course in Council Bluffs.

Wheatley shot a 51, one shot better than teammate Morgan McGargill to lead the Fillies. Anna Fenton of Sioux City Heelan won the nine-hole individual title with a 39.

The Fillies shot a 216 in the team race, just two strokes behind Sioux City East and five behind Sioux City Heelan. Treynor won the team title with a 201.

Brooke Bauer and Keelee Razee were next for the Fillies with a 54 and a 59 to make up the team score.

Mya Hammons shot a 62 and Molli Finn finished with a 72 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.

Next for the Fillies is the home opener Tuesday against Clarinda.

