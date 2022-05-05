Fillies golf places seventh at Atlantic Tournament

Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill shot a 95 to place sixth at the Betty Heflin Girls Golf Invitational, held Tuesday, May 3, in Atlantic.

McGargill led the Fillies to a seventh-place team total of 433. Clarinda finished 11th with a 451.

ADM won the team title with a 388, 11 strokes better than Winterset. Winterset’s Jaya West shot a 76 to win top medalist honors by six shots. Carroll’s Erin Winker was second with an 82. Only one more athlete was under 90 for the day.

Amelia Mattes was next for the Fillies with a 108. Molli Finn shot a 114 and Mya Hammons a 116 to complete Shenandoah’s team score.

Jocelyn Kirk and Keelee Razee shot matching 121s to round out Shenandoah’s lineup.

Tatum Watkins led Clarinda with a 103, just ahead of Gianna Rock’s 106. McKenna Yearington put up a 120 and Kamryn McCoy a 122 to finish making up the team score for the Cardinals.

Jorja Brown completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 127.