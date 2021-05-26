Fillies golf takes 4th in regional final

The Shenandoah girls golf season came to a sudden end in a Class 2A regional final Monday, May 24.

The Fillies shot a 390 to finish fourth at the regional final at Quail Run near Neola. Van Meter shot a 344 to win the tournament while Treynor’s 360 ended up as the runner-up score. Both advanced to the state tournament.

Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a 94, which was eight strokes out of the final individual qualifying position.

Shenandoah head coach Kyan Kirkholm said his team played well, but just couldn’t get anything going consistently to challenge the top teams.

Brooke Bauer and Halle Wheatley both shot 98s, while Mya Hammons’ 100 was the final mark that counted for the team score.

Bailey Maher added a 107 and Molli Finn shot a 120 for the Fillies.

“It was a great season,” Kirkholm said, “but we came up short at the end.”