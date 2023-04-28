Ashlee Dinges led the Shenandoah girls golf team with a 47 as the Fillies finished second at a Hawkeye 10 Conference quad Thursday, April 27, at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.

Shenandoah finished with a season’s best team score of 203, beating Red Oak’s 203 by the fifth score tiebreak. Atlantic won the quad with a 189, while Lewis Central ended with a 217.

Amelia Mattes and Molli Finn were next for Shenandoah, both shooting a 51. Rachel Jones and Hannah Stearns added a 54, while Taylor Henderson completed Shenandoah’s lineup with a 55.

Next for the Fillies is Tuesday’s Atlantic Tournament.